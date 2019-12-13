MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Several officers were injured while serving a warrant on Tuesday.
Officers were executing a search and seizure warrant at a home on James Street.
While the SWAT team was traveling on Bartlett Street, a car that had just left the target location, was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to yield the stop sign at the intersection of James and Bartlett Streets.
The suspect’s car hit three police cars, causing extensive damage.
The four occupants of the suspect’s car were taken into custody.
Several officers and suspects sustained injuries.
Police said the search warrant was executed where police seized drugs, money, and a firearm.
The suspects arrested were Trevor Oulaw, Cequan Goodman, Charles Goodman, Junior Hernandez-Bautista.
Each were arrested on numerous charges.
