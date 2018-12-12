EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday was a big day for several people in Connecticut who are now U.S. citizens.
At Goodwin College on Wednesday, several immigrants took the oath and are now Americans.
The ceremony of citizenship and naturalization didn’t take very long, but the journey to get there was years in the making.
“It’s been a long journey here since I was 9, and I wanted to have a say and be able to vote,” said Esther Theodore, who is originally from Haiti.
Voting is a big part of the reason she wanted to become a citizen.
“Voting, it’s really exciting, I get to be a part of it especially after being here so long and not being a part of it,” she said.
Ruramaia Mbabali came here when she was 19, but only started the immigration process somewhat recently.
“I started early last year, I filed my paperwork in February and was glad to get it done by end of the year,” she said.
