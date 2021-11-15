EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several people were forced from their homes because of an apartment fire in East Hartford.
Several units were damaged in the building on Woodlawn Circle Monday morning.
Firefighters said the fire started after midnight. They had to help several people who were inside.
"All occupants were accounted for and removed successfully," said Chief Kevin Munson, East Hartford Fire Department. "Several rescues were made from adjoining units by our arriving companies."
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross said it helped the people who lived in the apartments.
Investigators said they were looking into what caused the fire.
