WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several people were taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after a car and CTtransit bus collided in West Hartford.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Main Street and the Boulevard, around 2:15 p.m.
Police said several people reported injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The injuries don’t appear to be serious at this time, police said.
The West Hartford Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.
