NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several people were injured in a crash that happened on Route 15 north Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 12 p.m., between exits 62 and 63.
The North Haven Fire Department said two cars were involved in the crash.
Five ambulances were called to the scene for the nine people involved in the crash.
The road was closed at the time, but it has since reopened.
