GILROY, CA (AP) -- At least five people were shot on Sunday at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a hospital spokesperson said.
Video first posted on social media sites about an hour ago showed people running for safety at the festival.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of a shooting at an annual food festival in northern California.
The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: “The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.”
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday evening, saying "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"
The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers.
Sunday was the final day of the festival.
