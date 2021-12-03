DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of a busy road in Durham.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Route 17 near the corner of Barbara Lane, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
LifeStar was requested to the scene.
Multiple people were injured and had to be taken to area hospitals for further treatment.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Route 17 is closed by the corner of Barbara Lane while State Police investigate.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
