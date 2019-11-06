EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A house fire in East Haven on Wednesday afternoon was deadly for a handful of pets.
According to fire officials, the fire was reported on Windsor Street around 12:30 p.m.
There's no word on how many pets were killed or if anyone was hurt.
However, firefighters at the scene said the animals were dogs, a cat and a rabbit.
One dog was resuscitated at an animal hospital.
A cause has also not yet been determined.
