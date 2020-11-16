WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several pets were lost in a house fire in Wallingford Monday morning.
It happened on Huelstede Lane.
Six people who were in the home made it safely outside.
They reported that the pets, however, did not.
Firefighters said the fire was mostly in the rear and attic of the home.
The house was uninhabitable as a result.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.