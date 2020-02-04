HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Following the fallout of the Iowa caucuses, political junkies are not turning their attention to the upcoming New Hampshire primary.
That includes a number of students from Quinnipiac University. Some students will be up in New Hampshire for the nation’s first presidential primary, which is a week from Tuesday.
The professor leading the trip says you can’t really understand and grasp a presidential campaign until you take part in one.
As the presidential candidates start to arrive in New Hampshire, so will several Quinnipiac University students this coming Friday.
“We’re excited to get out there on the ground and see what it means to be working for a national campaign,” said Will Herring.
Herring, a sophomore from Glastonbury, will be knocking on doors in the Granite State, for former vice president Joe Biden.
“I think he gives the Democrats the best chance of defeating Trump in the general election,” Herring said.
Herring is one of 19 students enrolled in Professor Scott McLean’s Presidential Election Campaigns class that will head to New Hampshire for five days where they’ll be on the ground, working for candidates.
“We have one for Weld, two for Trump, we have two Warren, two for Sanders, four for Yang, and another four for Biden,” McLean said.
McLean’s been bringing students up to every New Hampshire primary since 2000.
“It really is like a political petting zoo. You’re going to actually be close to touch the candidates, shake their hands, and maybe share a couple of words with them,” McLean said.
For third year student Gabriel Farberov, he’s supporting Republican Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor that’s primarying President Donald Trump.
“I was looking for an alternative in the Republican Party and he represented my values, family values,” Farberov said.
For these students and their classmates, the next week will be a once in a lifetime opportunity, along with an unbelievable learning experience.
“You would think that they feel very partisan, and they do, but it’s much more of a patriotism. They feel like they’re really doing something for the country, that they’re really making something that the whole country is looking at, and they’re a part of it,” McLean said.
The students are expected to take part in a watch party on Friday night for the final debate before the primary and then they will be hitting the streets on Saturday.
