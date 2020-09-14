(WFSB) - More Connecticut students have tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning, several districts are dealing with the fall out.
Most, but not all, of the impacted schools are shut down today.
We knew this semester that some students and staff members would test positive for COVID-19 and this morning, five different school districts scattered across the state have been forced to go to their version of Plan B.
These recent infections have happened in Bridgeport, Wallingford, Hartford, Westbrook, and Killingly.
Let's begin in Wallingford where in-person classes at Hammarskjold Middle School have been canceled for today and tomorrow after a member of the campus community tested positive.
Parents were alerted over the weekend and advised that their kids will shift to their online learning programs until at least Wednesday.
Three other schools have been shut down across the state because of recent COVID-19 infections hitting students or staff members.
Killingly High School, Westbrook High School, and the Tisdale School in Bridgeport will all be closed today and with in-person classes cancelled after positive tests, Westbrook High School won’t reopen until at least Thursday.
Administrators at Killingly High School and the Tisdale School hope to reopen tomorrow.
Today, crews at all four of the schools will clean the facilities thoroughly to allow for a safe return to campus.
However, in Hartford, school leaders are handling a recent infection in a totally different way.
Weaver High School will remain open today even though a student just tested positive for COVID-19.
School leaders say their contact tracing program shows that student only came in close contact with three other Weaver students, so all four of those kids will go into a two week quarantine where they will learn remotely.
For all other students and staff members, classes will go on as normal or as normal as possible in these crazy times.
Families of students at all of these schools were alerted about the positive test.
Administrators also ask that if your child is showing any possible COVID symptoms, don’t let them go to school until they get tested.
