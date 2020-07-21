NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The deadline for school districts to submit their reopening plans is Friday.
Districts are starting to roll out their guides, but parents and teachers are still concerned about returning to the classroom.
The New Haven Board of Education showed their back to school presentation, which was a 90-page agenda.
Hundreds of teachers and parents joined the Zoom call and wanted to know if more could be done to keep everyone safe.
“I am concerned that there are too many moving pieces to this puzzle. Too many unknowns still present, some of them related to transportation, sanitation,” said Kenya Ross, a parent.
New Haven Public Schools released their three-scenario reopening plan on Tuesday.
The document details daily cleaning routines, ridership on buses, daily self-screenings, and a plethora of other topics.
The district says it will cost about $13.9 million to reopen.
Teaches and parents on the Zoom call say despite a better look at how the school year might work, they’re still nervous.
“If you think it is unsafe to enter that room, please do not welcome me or my students in. Do not gamble my life on compliance,” said Jessica Light, a teacher and parent.
Feedback in the smaller Simsbury school district is a stark difference.
In an ongoing survey, 76 percent of Simsbury parents say they’ll send their children back to school next month.
The Simsbury plan is similar to New Haven’s, with cohorting younger grades, block learning for high school students, and extensive cleaning measures.
“We ought to make sure we go back for the right reasons and that we’re not rushing things,” said Mark Janick, teacher at Suffield High School.
The biggest teachers’ union in the state, the Connecticut Education Association, released their own plan on Tuesday.
The union is calling for a delayed opening of schools. It also wants guaranteed funding for coronavirus related expenses.
The CEA says they aren’t dismissing the state’s plan, rather filling in missing pieces.
“The social distancing aspect of trying to get kids in school, all kids as much as possible, is a huge, huge hurdle and something that I don’t think many districts in CT, if any, will be able to pull off,” said Jeff Leake, CEA President.
One of the big issues when it comes to reopening is funding. Districts will receive funds from the Cares Act, FEMA, state aid, or their general funds.
Once plans are submitted on Friday, the state can begin to figure out how much each district needs to operate properly this year.
