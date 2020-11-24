HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several unions, including Connecticut’s largest teachers union, called on the governor to either make classrooms safer or shut down all public schools.
The Connecticut Education Association joined other the school-related unions in recommending that all Connecticut schools shut down and transition to remote learning next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday.
It said teachers felt the only other option was to immediately make several safety upgrades.
The unions issued a report on Monday in which they claimed that as COVID-19 numbers rose, classrooms across the state were not safe enough.
Their plan was simple.
They argued that all schools should go fully remote after Thanksgiving through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 to help minimize the spread of coronavirus after the holidays. They only way schools should remain open, they said, was if statewide standards proposed in a document released on Monday were implemented and schools were fully staffed.
See the full report here.
The safety improvements the teachers demand included:
- Teacher input on contact tracing procedures
- Statewide safety protocols
- Stricter social distancing enforcement
- Full classroom quarantines after a positive test
- A statewide standard for quarantine length
“We need strict, statewide oversight and assurances that districts are uniformly following the health and safety procedures established by the CDC and SDE, because right now, they are not," the CEA said in a statement.
Gov. Ned Lamont could respond to the demands on Tuesday.
In the past, however, he has argued that closing schools across the state would be a mistake because in-person classroom learning is important and that COVID numbers can vary between districts.
The other unions involved in the report included AFT Connecticut, Council 4 AFSCME, SEIU Local 2001 CSEA, Connecticut Employees Union Independent, and UAW Region 9A.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
Do we ever shut the schools down for the FLU? We have a FLU vaccine that's been around for decades and is only 30% effective so how could they have developed a Covid vaccine in 8 months that is greater than 95% effect without any side effects? I don't buy into it. Closing schools isn't the answer. The kids and parents can't handle much more of this.
What is the answer? Telling me I can't have more than 10 people at my house for a meal, but a teacher can have 20 every single day is nothing but contradictory.
In school the kids and teachers are distanced and wearing masks at all times. At Thanksgiving it seems unlikely that distancing or masks will be used in individual homes. That is the difference. Nobody is telling anyone they can't have more than ten people. It is a recommendation. Do what you want but be aware of the risks. Happy Thanksgiving.
Ask any teacher you know. That is absolutely not the case. The hallways, the bussesm the classrooms. Teachers are actually advised to keep students 3' apart "nose to nose". It is what they would want us to believe. Classes aren't getting cleaned as they should, nor are they doing proper contact tracing. Is it a numbers game? Maybe? is it evidence subversion? Most definitely. My question is.... Why is this such an important topic to veil in mystery? Is our economy that fragile that kids need to be somewhere besides home during the day so parents can work?
