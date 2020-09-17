(WFSB) - Several more schools announced positive, or presumptive positive, cases of COVID-19, which prompted them to temporarily close.
Thursday, school officials in Cheshire said Highland Elementary School students would remote learn for the day.
They said a contractor working in the building tested positive for the virus; however, school officials do not believe the person had close contact with anyone in the school.
Officials in Bristol also announced that Bristol Eastern High School would be closed Thursday and Friday due to a presumptive positive case in its community.
Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull will be closed for two weeks due to a spike in cases there, the principal told Channel 3. The principal said students should follow their remote learning schedule and log on to classes via Google Classroom.
In Waterbury, Kennedy High School will be closed through the end of the week after two students tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said all students will be doing distance learning both Thursday and Friday. The students who tested positive were self-isolating and the city's contact tracing team is working to figure out who else may have been infected.
A number of school systems have also seen cases but are remaining open after deeping cleaning and quarantining individuals, including:
- A.I. Prince Technical High School
- Wethersfield Public Schools
- Simsbury Public Schools
- Ellington Public Schools
