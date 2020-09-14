(WFSB) - More individuals associated with schools tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted a number of districts to close schools on Monday.
As of Monday morning, seven different school districts scattered across the state were forced to go to their versions of plan B.
The recent infections were reported in East Hartford, West Haven, Bridgeport, Wallingford, Hartford, Westbrook and Killingly.
The superintendent of schools in East Hartford sent a letter on Friday that said a positive case would keep East Hartford High School closed on both Monday and Tuesday.
The school is undergoing a deep cleaning and officials are performing contact tracing procedures.
West Haven school officials confirmed Monday morning that a confirmed case of coronavirus forced them to close West Haven High School for two days.
In Wallingford, in-person classes at Hammarskjold Middle School were canceled for Monday and Tuesday after a member of the campus community tested positive.
"We have temporarily closed the school while we're doing our contact tracing today," said Salvatore Menzo, Wallingford Superintendent of Schools.
Parents were alerted over the weekend and advised that their kids would shift to their online learning programs until at least Wednesday.
Three other schools were shut down across the state because of recent COVID-19 infections.
Killingly High School, Westbrook High School, and the Tisdale School in Bridgeport were closed on Monday. With in-person classes canceled after positive tests, Westbrook High School won’t reopen until at least Thursday.
Administrators at Killingly High School and the Tisdale School hope to reopen on Tuesday.
Monday, crews at all four of the schools were slated to thoroughly clean the facilities to allow for a safe return to campus.
However, school leaders in other districts handled recent infections in a different way.
Somers' superintendent said Somers Elementary School would be open on Monday following a couple of days of closures. Two cases were confirmed in the building last week, one in a Kindergarten class and in a 2nd grade class.
Weaver High School in Hartford will remain open on Monday even though a student tested positive for COVID-19.
School leaders said their contact tracing program showed that the student only came in close contact with three other Weaver students, so all four of those kids will go into a two week quarantine where they will learn remotely.
For all other students and staff members, classes will go on as normal or as normal.
Families of students at all of the schools were alerted about the positive test.
Administrators also ask that if a child is showing any possible coronavirus symptoms, parents or guardians shouldn't let them go to school until they get tested.
