(WFSB) - With residents continuing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state is seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The result has been a dip in Connecticut's overall positivity rate.
The latest statistics from the governor's office show that the state's positivity rate stands at 2.16%, with more than 230 people hospitalized as a result of the virus.
Numbers show that, since September 20, Connecticut's positivity rate has fluctuated between 1.2 and 2.8 percent.
The CDC is also reporting that all but two counties have been downgraded to the 'substantial' category for COVID transmission rates.
Only Windham and New London Counties are considered as areas where transmission of the coronavirus is high.
Residents in those counties that are classified under either the substantial or high categories are advised, not required, to wear face coverings indoors.
If you read and understand this article, you know that this is positive news. If you jump to the comments to spew some authentic frontiersman gibberish without understanding the short article you could not be bothered to read, you might a chicken.
WFSB should be sharing actual transmission numbers. Percentages are merely how many tests turn up positive, and depend *both* on how many positives there are and how many tests are being run. The only number that matters there is 10%. If your state is under 10% positivity rate, that means that you are doing enough testing to catch most or all of the cases.
If you ran 1000 tests and got 1 positive, or if you ran 10,000 tests and got 10 positive, you'd have the same positivity rate and 10x the number of actual infections.
There were 721 new positive results reported on Friday the 1st, 165 new cases on Thursday the 30th, and 450 new cases on Wednesday the 29th. We've recently been seeing daily numbers in the 500-700 range, which is an improvement over the height of the Delta wave... though I would not say that we're 'out of the woods' yet.
Shocking …
On the heels of a 6th mandate extension by the child king.
Setting the stage already for the 7th
Well done propaganda wfsb well done
Too bad you are supposed to be a news outlet
Someday maybe the liars will be held accountable
Till then …
Consider reading the article. Your statement makes no sense.
