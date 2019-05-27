MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Several state parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day.
State park officials reported that Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown reached capacity and was closed to new vehicles as of 11:25 a.m. on Monday.
Also reaching the limit:
- Pattaconk Lake State Recreational Area in Chester at 11:40 a.m.
- Miller's Pond State Park in Durham at 11:50 a.m.
- Kent Falls State Park in Keng at noon
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford as of 1:05 p.m.
The forecast for Memorial Day itself was not expected to disappoint.
That means a lot of people are heading to the state's beaches and state parks.
Several of them filled to capacity on Sunday. More of the same was expected for Monday.
Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison was sold out to campers all weekend.
Officials said the campground started getting booked up 11 months ago.
Though the holiday weekend is coming to an end, people still planned to enjoy the final day.
For most, however, it came down to what the day is all about.
"Obviously getting to the root of it," said Ilona Slivca of Massachusetts. "It’s about the people who served our country, but it’s a good day to be with family."
It's free to visit any of Connecticut's state parks as long as people have a valid state driver's license.
For more on parades and ceremonies happening across the state, head here.
