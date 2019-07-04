HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several State Parks in Connecticut are already full on the Fourth of July.
State Park officials reported that Miller's Pond State Park in Durham is full and is closed to vehicles as of 7:35 a.m.
Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area at Cockaponset State Forest in Chester is full and closed to vehicles as of 7:20 a.m.
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 7:55 a.m.
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 8:20 a.m.
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington as of 8:30 a.m.
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme as of 9 a.m.
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield as of 9:15 a.m.
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson as of 9:25 a.m.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union as of 9:40 a.m.
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton as of 10 a.m.
It is free to visit any of the State Parks as long as you have a valid state driver's license.
