Several state parks have filled to capacity and are closed to additional vehicles Sunday.
List of parks that are full:
• Squantz Pond State Park
• Wadsworth Falls State Park
• Mount Tom State Park
• Indian Well State Park
• Miller’s Pond State Park
• Rocky Neck State Park
• Southford Falls State Park.
Check this post throughout the day as parks continue to fill up.
