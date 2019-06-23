HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several state parks reached capacity and officials have closed the gate to arriving vehicles on Sunday afternoon.
By 2 p.m. on Sunday, 6 parks were closed, including Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham, Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, and Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden.
With sunshine and clear skies, Sunday boasted temps in the mid-80s and low humidity.
Stay up-to-date with the weather on Channel 3, click here for the Technical Discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.