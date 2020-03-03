MASSACHUSETTS, CT (WFSB) -- It’s ‘Super Tuesday,’ which could make or break certain campaigns in the race for president.
Millions of voters in 14 states, and one U.S. territory, headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections.
Connecticut's will be held on April 28.
The field is shrinking quickly, as Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg pulled out of the race. They are both throwing their support behind candidate Joe Biden.
The rising star in the past 24 hours has been Joe Biden, who seems to be gaining momentum. In fact, some are calling it "Joementum."
Bernie Sanders is still in the lead, but Biden closed the gap after his big win in South Carolina over the weekend.
Sanders has the most delegates, and some polls are showing he has a very good chance at taking Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Warren is still on the ticket, and Michael Bloomberg will be appearing on the ballot for the first time.
Massachusetts is Warren's home state, and if she doesn't claim victory there, or get a significant number of delegates, it will be hard for her going forward.
Voters in Massachusetts on Tuesday said this is an important election, and they're looking for someone who can win.
"We weren't even sure who to vote for on our way in. So many people have dropped out," said Judith Lak, of Massachusetts.
The polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and then there will be a few watch parties to stand by for the results.
Channel 3 will have live coverage from the polls in Massachusetts on Eyewitness News throughout the evening.
