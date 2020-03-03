MASSACHUSETTS, CT (WFSB) -- It’s ‘Super Tuesday,’ which could make or break certain campaigns.
Millions of voters in 14 states, and one U.S. territory, will be heading to the polls on Tuesday.
The field is shrinking quickly, as Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg pulled out of the race. They are both throwing their support behind candidate Joe Biden.
Bernie Sanders is still in the lead, but Biden closed the gap after his big win in South Carolina over the weekend.
Elizabeth Warren is still on the ticket, and Michael Bloomberg will be appearing on the ballot for the first time.
Channel 3 will have live coverage from the polls in Massachusetts on Eyewitness News throughout the day.
