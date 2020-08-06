NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Thousands are still without power across the state after Tropical Storm Isaias.
Now, people are scrambling to get gas, generators, and even water while they wait for power to be restored.
Channel 3 went from town to town with many stores saying they’ve sold out of generators and gas.
In Newington at the Sunoco on the corner of Maple Hill and New Britain Avenue, people have been stocking up all day.
“Family of mine, friends of mine, they might not have power for seven, fourteen days,” said Sergio Diaz-Valencia.
Sergio Diaz-Valencia says he’s one of the lucky ones because he still has power and he was able to get gas at the Sunoco gas station in Newington.
Right now, that’s like hitting the lottery.
“If you don’t have a generator, you’re probably not going to find one right now,” said John Ambruso.
John Ambruso owns Wethersfield Small Engine Services on the Silas Deane Highway. He says he’s repairing more than 40 generators right now and he sold out of new ones on Wednesday.
“We sold out in chain saws and generators in four to five hours,” Abruso said.
After scouring the area, Channel 3 called a few stores. BJ’s Wholesale in North Haven has generators and gas cans, the Super Stop & Shop in Clinton has gas and propane, and the Home Depot in Wallingford has generators.
LaBonne’s Markets in Watertown, Woodbury, Prospect, and Salisbury posted on their Facebook page that they’re offering free phone charging stations and free water to people affected by the outages.
“Longest wait I had was for gas for the generator. I do know they have a shortage of gas in here. Looking for another five-gallon gas cans and they didn’t have any,” said Joe Pispritto.
Joe Pispritto says like many, he’s trying to get by with his generator and is searching for whatever gas he can get. Until his power comes back on, he’s trying to stay positive.
If you have any stores or stations in your neighborhood that are well stocked, let us know on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.