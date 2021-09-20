WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Fire crews in Wethersfield have responded to a gas line break.
The break was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
It happened in the area of Folly Brook and Wells Road, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
Wells Road was shut down due to the break.
Police are urging people to avoid Wells Road in the area of Edward Street to Wolcott Hill Road, and nearby streets, including Linden St., Folly Brook Blvd., and Harold St.
Connecticut Natural Gas is also on scene to secure the leak.
Police are coordinating with Wethersfield High School to ensure a safe dismissal.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.