EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A packed school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash in East Haven on Tuesday morning, according to police.
A school bus, tractor-trailer, and a car were involved in the crash around 7:40 a.m. in the area of 218 Hemingway Ave., police said.
Several students suffered injuries, but they are believed to be minor.
According to police, those injured were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for further evaluation.
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and car were not injured.
Another school bus is on scene to bring the uninjured students to school, according to police.
Hemingway Avenue is closed between Edward and Tyler Streets.
Police said the school bus involved in the crash is heavily damaged.
