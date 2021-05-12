VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- The search continues for several suspects who police said were responsible for orchestrating a broad daylight shooting in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Terrace Drive around 4:15 p.m.
A man was found at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Rockville General Hospital for treatment. However, a Life Star emergency helicopter had to be called to transport him to a Hartford area hospital.
"We do believe that the parties involved were known to the suspect and this was not a random act," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon Police Department.
Police confirmed that they are searching for several suspects.
"We do believe several suspects do remain on the loose. We are also still looking for the weapon involved. It remains an active scene," Meier said.
Police were at the scene through most of the night.
The idea of those responsible still being out there is unsettling for the people who live in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.
"It is quite concerning knowing that there are suspects that are out there and who have a chance to come back in this area, so it is definitely a scary thing to have in the back of your head," said Numaan Sarwar.
Police said there were witnesses to the shooting and they are in the process of interviewing them.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-872-9126.
