HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Capitol Police are investigating after several suspicious packages were left on Capitol grounds on Thursday.
At least one package was spotted behind a vehicle outside of the Capitol building Thursday afternoon.
State Capitol Police said the initial investigation shows the packages contained nothing prompting a safety concern for the public or Capitol grounds.
Connecticut State Police is also investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.