EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The polls open in less than 11 days from now and many people will decide the fate of some big projects.
Twenty-eight towns across the state have ballot questions, some on projects costing millions of dollars.
“We have lights that don’t work on the stage, there’s a tile on the flooring that is cracked and peeling,” said Maureen Brummet, Newington superintendent of schools.
Most of Newington’s schools have undergone renovations in recent years, but Anna Reynolds Elementary School has been left behind.
“This is a building that was built in the 50s, so it’s just at that time,” Brummet said.
Newington voters will decide whether to move forward with a $35.5 million renovation project. The project will replace a leaking roof and uneven gym floor.
Other changes include making the nurse’s office compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Not a small number, but it doesn’t, it’s not going to get any smaller unfortunately,” Brummet said.
Thanks to a reimbursement for the state, the town will need to fund $17.75 million of the $35.5 million project.
Newington’s project isn’t the only renovation effort on the ballot.
In Coventry, the Library Committee is seeking approval to borrow $750,000 to redo the Booth and Dimock Library.
“We can move our elevator, which is now right in the middle of the library over to here, and that will allow people to access it directly from the entrance,” said Deb Walsh, Chairwoman of Booth and Dimock Library Improvement and Renovation Committee.
The rest of the $1.7 million would come from grants and money left over from other library projects. One of the library’s problems also comes from a leaky roof. The original library was built in 1913, but the leaks are in the addition built in 1989.
“The problem with, you know, the kinds of resources and materials we have in a library, is they are very, very susceptible to damage from damp of any kind,” Walsh said.
The renovation would also create outside access to the library’s community room, allowing groups to use it after hours. Past efforts to upgrade the library, including an expansion, have failed to get enough support in town.
East Hartford is also seeing $36.6 million for various projects around town.
“East Hartford has always deferred maintenance on many of its town-owned buildings in an effort to differ any cost increases to the cost payers,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.
Of the $36.6 million, $11.6 million would pay for new roofs at the middle and high schools. The town’s share for that would be $4 million.
Another $15 million would cover road repairs over a two-year period. The final $10 million would go toward improvements to town hall and other town buildings.
“I think what people forget is we’re not drawing the money down immediately, it’s putting planning in place,” Leclerc said.
If voters approve the funding, Leclerc says the town would then prioritize its needs and start making upgrades. Some potential needs include the town hall’s electrical and heating and ventilation systems.
