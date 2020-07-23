(WFSB) – Several towns in Connecticut are reporting damage from storms moving through the state.

Strong thunderstorms are moving through part of the state, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly hail to northern towns.

Granby:

Barndoor Hills Road between West Granby Road and Simsbury Road – Trees and wires down

West Granby Road between Hartland Road and Simsbury Road – Trees and wires down

Tolland:

Grandview Street – Large tree across the road

Weigold Road – Branch on wires

Vernon:

Grove Street – Tree across the road

Windsor Locks:

West Street – Wires down

