(WFSB) – Several towns in Connecticut are reporting damage from storms moving through the state.
Strong thunderstorms are moving through part of the state, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly hail to northern towns.
Granby:
Barndoor Hills Road between West Granby Road and Simsbury Road – Trees and wires down
West Granby Road between Hartland Road and Simsbury Road – Trees and wires down
Tolland:
Grandview Street – Large tree across the road
Weigold Road – Branch on wires
Vernon:
Grove Street – Tree across the road
Windsor Locks:
West Street – Wires down
