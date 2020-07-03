(WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled most fireworks displays this holiday weekend.
Although most towns have canceled their shows, a few are still continuing on with the tradition.
New Britain’s July 4th “Great American Boom” fireworks are moving forward this year. It will be a drive-in event at Willow Brook Park.
Spectators will require a parking pass, which can be picked up at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department. Access to the event is $10 per car.
The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. The fireworks show will start between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury will be holding their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Sunday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.
Residents, cars, and pedestrians will not be able to use the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots.
The city asks residents and spectators to adhere to all social distancing and CDC guidelines when celebrating with family and friends.
Don't see your town's fireworks display listed? Send us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.