(WFSB) – Winter is coming, but some towns have been scrambling to get ready as they are still waiting for state money for storm preps.
The towns in need can find money in a contingency fund or their surplus, but that is supposed to be used for emergencies.
“We certainly understand the larger pictures with the infrastructure that needs to be addressed in Connecticut, we’re very supportive of that, but with that said, give me my $204,000 please,” said James Hayden, East Windsor First Selectman.
East Windsor was forced to use contingency funds to buy road salt ahead of the winter season. That money was supposed to be used for emergencies, including a bad winter.
Normally, the town uses some of its state aid to pay for salt, but this year, First Selectman James Hayden is still waiting for that money.
He’s not the only one waiting.
“When somebody’s telling you the moneys on the way and it’s not there yet, it’s scary because that’s our residents,” said Thomas Dunn, Wolcott mayor.
Wolcott Mayor Thomas Dunn expects the state will eventually pay those funds to towns, but road salt is a priority, so the town must delay other projects to prepare for winter.
The money is typically included in the state’s bond package, but this year, Governor Ned Lamont and lawmakers still have no agreement.
Lamont wants tolls, but lawmakers have also disagreed on the size of the package.
A spokesperson for Lamont said, “The Governor’s position is that any body package should be linked to a long term vision for transpiration, and those investments will absolutely help cities and towns.”
Channel 3 reached out to Democrats, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, but received no response.
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities says towns are expecting $60 million for road aid, which is money that can also be used for storm prep. They are also expected $30 million for large projects and another $60 million in grants.
Without a special session, a vote on a bond package wouldn’t happen until the legislature returns in February.
Hayden says he’s frustrated towns are caught in the middle of a disagreement between Lamont and lawmakers.
“To have the towns held, not to be overdramatic, but held hostage financially is uncomfortable,” Hayden said.
Even without a bond package, Lamont could ask the bond commission to release those funds.
A commission is not scheduled to meet again until mid-December.
