VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Several towns are expected to demand more action from power companies in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Vernon town officials said they're hosting a multi-town news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday:
Their plan is to demand action from Eversource to support local recovery efforts.
They'll discuss frustrations from both municipalities and residents.
As of 1 p.m., 524,450 Eversource customers were without power across the state.
United Illuminating's number was 74,512.
Local elected and emergency management officials from multiple towns will weigh in during the news conference, which is scheduled to happen at the Vernon Police Department.
