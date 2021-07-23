TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash at a fast food restaurant in Torrington Thursday afternoon involved several vehicles.
It happened at the Burger King at the intersection of East Main and East Elm streets.
Eyewitnesses said it appeared that the driver of a truck hit another vehicle, which then hit the building.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
