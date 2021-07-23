Burger King crash

Several vehicles were involved in a crash at a Burger King in Torrington on July 22.

 Wayne Albrecht

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash at a fast food restaurant in Torrington Thursday afternoon involved several vehicles.

It happened at the Burger King at the intersection of East Main and East Elm streets.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared that the driver of a truck hit another vehicle, which then hit the building.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

