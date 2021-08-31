Vernon police generic
WFSB file

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police are working to recover several vehicles that were stolen from two repair shops in Vernon.

Investigators said the first shop, located at 118 Grove Street, reported that four vehicles had been stolen from their business back on August 9.

Police have recovered two of the stolen vehicles since then.

The second incident occurred on August 23 and 24 at the Farm Care Car on Windermere Avenue.

Police said a total of five vehicles had been stolen during that timeframe. So far, investigators have located three of the vehicles.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with either incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

