WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A number public schools in Waterbury will move to full distance learning through mid-January.
Dr. Verna Ruffin, the district's superintendent, cited a recent COVID-19 alert for Waterbury, which continued to report a significant rise in cases.
The average in-person attendance at the three levels, as of Friday, Nov. 6, was 12.5 percent at the high schools, excluding Waterbury Arts Magnet School, 15 percent at the middle schools and 29 percent at the elementary schools and pre-K through 8 schools. The Bucks Hill Annex is averaging an in-person attendance of 67 percent.
The schools transitioning to full distance from Nov. 30 to Jan. 19, 2021 learning are:
- North End Middle School
- Wallace Middle School
- West Side Middle School
- Crosby High School
- Kennedy High School
- Wilby High School
- Waterbury Career Academy High School
"In-person classes for these students will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19," Ruffin said. "Please understand that the date of return for our middle and high school students will rely heavily on local health trends and the guidance we receive from the city’s Department of Public Health."
Students at the Waterbury Arts Magnet Middle and High School will continue with the district's hybrid learning model.
"Students at our elementary schools and pre-K through 8 schools will continue with our current hybrid learning model," Ruffin said. "These schools will continue in the hybrid model due to the increased level of support our younger students require."
"Grab and go" breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting Nov. 30 from the following locations:
- Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Ave.
- Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Rd.
- Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Rd.
- Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terr.
- Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Rd.
- Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Ave.
- Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs St.
- Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm St.
- Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch St.
- Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Rd.
"I have made this decision in the best interest of our students and staff," Ruffin said. "A review of the city’s health data will be conducted on an ongoing basis. I believe this is the best decision for the health and safety of our school community."
