WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Natural Gas crews continue to work on mending a gas line issue in West Hartford.
The issue forced gas crews to shut off gas services to more than fifty area homes.
No homes have been evacuated and there is no danger to the public, according to West Hartford Police.
In order to restore gas services to the impacted homes, CNG crews need to go inside each impacted home and manually turn the gas back on.
As of 12:30 p.m., CNG has cleared about half of the homes that need to be checked.
CNG will be calling a locksmith to come out to access the home if the homeowner isn't around.
