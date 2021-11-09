HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – All week, Channel 3 is taking a closer look at chronic pain and ways to get relief from it.
At Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, doctors are using a treatment that needs little equipment, and uses zero opioids.
Sean Kearney went to lift his bag holding one of his drum sets a couple months ago.
Next thing he knew, severe back pain.
It's something he's used to dealing with.
"Just went to pick it up and that's when you feel the twinge,” he described. "Sometimes I think I can take care of it with heat or ice, and it gets so severe, it just locked me up and basically put me on the floor."
It wasn't until last year, when back pain left him completely immobile.
"I was basically bedridden for a day before I called the ambulance, and I couldn't move,” Kearney said.
Dr. Elie Sader at Saint Francis Hospital used trigger point injections on his back.
"Takes me about an hour, then once I can get up and stand up, I can start stretching a little better and finally get mobile enough to get out of the hospital,” Kearney said.
Sader said what makes trigger point injections different is they address the root cause of the pain.
All that's used in the procedure is a syringe filled with an anesthetic.
With the needle, he goes directly into the muscle to release accumulated electrical charges, or what we call ‘knots.’
The needle is bringing micro trauma directly to the muscle, leading to more blood flow, which means more healing for the affected area.
The anesthetic is only used to help with pain caused by the injection.
The needle is doing all the work.
"So, when you do this, ultimately what's going to happen is that you're avoiding the dangerous structures and you're not really touching the blood vessels, you're not touching the nerves themselves, or the spinal cord or the brain, and that's really why the procedure is safe,” Sader said.
Opioids aren't used at all.
"Opioids are good for post-surgical pain and for cancer pain, but outside of those two indications, there really isn't any benefit in using them,” Sader said.
That was a big selling point for Carol Guevara. She's been having severe knots in her neck since June and wanted to find a treatment that had little to no medications.
"I had massage therapy, I had chiropractic, I’ve done traditional muscle relaxers, physical therapy. It's nice on the surface, but what he just did is go deep into the muscle,” Guevara said. “Without having to take these all medications because I don't want to do that."
Dr. Sader said trigger point injections can relieve pain from a few weeks to a year.
Depending on your pain's severity, it can be done multiple times.
It can be used to treat muscle pain all over your body, as well as tension headaches and the pain disorder fibromyalgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.