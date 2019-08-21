HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of severe respiratory symptoms in Connecticut, possibly linked to vaping.
On Wednesday, officials said the two patients are experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, including shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting, and diarrhea that have resulted in hospitalizations.
In both cases, officials said the patients admitted to vaping and e-cigarette use, with both nicotine and marijuana products.
“These two cases follow similar reports coming in from medical providers across the country and recent federal guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for physicians to be on the lookout for respiratory issues potentially associated with usage of vaping and e-cigarette products,” officials said in a press release.
Other symptoms include headaches, dizziness, and chest pain, and while it may be similar to a common infection, this particular respiratory illness could lead to severe complications and extended hospitalization.
“Vaping for both nicotine and marijuana related products is on the rise in our state and nationally – especially among young people – so these cases are a real public health concern,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “We are asking all medical providers or family members of patients who vape to pay close attention or be aware of breathing issues and severe lung injury related to vaping and e-cigarette usage. People with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing issues should seek medical attention or contact their provider as respiratory conditions can continue to decline without proper treatment."
For more information, click here.
