(WFSB) – Severe storms moving through the state brought flash flooding and downed trees on Thursday afternoon.
Trees were reported across the road on I-91 southbound on the Hamden/North Haven line.
There was also a tree down on Union Street in Waterbury.
Flash flooding was reported near the Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury, causing some cars to become trapped in the water.
On Grove Street in North Haven, trees and wires fell onto a house. There is no word if anyone was injured.
Channel 3 has crews across the state, tracking the storms and damage.
Send your storm damage pictures to iWitness@wfsb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.