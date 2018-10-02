Tuesday afternoon’s strong storms cause flooding in parts of the state, causing many road closures, and bringing down trees.
At 6 p.m., CT state police said Route 15 north in New Canaan between exits 37 and 38 was shut down after a tree fell across the road.
Several roads in Torrington were also closed due to flooding, like Summer Street and Greenwoods Road at White Plain Road.
Eyewitnesses from Bristol on Greene Street and Route 6 shared videos and photos of localized flooding, as well as viewers in New Britain who spotted heavy flooding on Victoria Road.
Storms will continue to move through the state on Tuesday evening, bringing torrential rain, gusty winds, and a potentially isolated tornado.
Track the storms with the Channel 3 app here.
Officials in Norwalk and other parts of Fairfield County reported localized flooding as well.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this evening’s storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.