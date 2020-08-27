(WFSB) – Severe storms moving through the state brought flash flooding along with downed trees and wires on Thursday afternoon.
A lot of the damage was seen in towns like North Haven, Hamden, and North Branford.
Many trees and wires were down across roads.
Trees were reported across the road on I-91 southbound on the Hamden/North Haven line.
On Grove Street in North Haven, trees and wires fell onto a house. There is no word if anyone was injured.
Downed trees and flash flooding were reported in Waterbury.
A tree fell across the roadway on Union Street in Waterbury.
Flash flooding was reported near the Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury, causing some cars to become trapped in the water.
The storms also caused power outages across the state.
As of 9 p.m. Eversource reported 30,799 customers without power across the state. United Illuminating reported 20,403 outages.
Channel 3 has crews across the state, tracking the storms and damage.
