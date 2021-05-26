HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer-like weather returned on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that strong to severe storms moved through the northern half of the state between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., producing lighting, heavy rain, and gusty winds.
"With 2 hours to go in the 26th day of the month, while isolated showers/storms are possible over the next couple of hours, the severe threat across CT has diminished," Dixon said.
On Wednesday, temperatures rose well into the high 80s across the state. The humidity increased as well.
A cold front clears Connecticut in the predawn hours and as this happens, it begins to filter drier air into the state.
Thursday looks to start with some cloud cover, but skies should become mostly sunny.
Temperatures should top out in the low-to-mid-80s.
The air mass will be comfortable behind the cold front, as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind.
The week could end with some rain late in the day on Friday.
A beneficial rain becomes likely by the Friday evening commute.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend looks a bit unsettled.
Dixon said it'll be cooler, with some isolated lingering showers on Saturday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
