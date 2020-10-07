HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms moved quickly across the state on Wednesday bringing damaging winds.
A wind advisory went into effect for several counties at 2 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
As of 9:45 p.m. Eversource reported that 16,781 customers were without power and United Illuminating reported 362 customers without power as strong storms and gusty winds moved through the state.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued by Channel 3, but has since expired.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said wind gusts reached over 60 miles per hour.
"At Bradley International Airport, there was a measured gust to 64 mph," DePrest said. " Damaging winds and power outages occurred across portions of Northern Connecticut, and to a lesser degree in southern portions of the state."
As the storms moved out of the state, the wind gusts dropped to 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s.
Thursday looks to be windy and cool.
"Highs will range from 60-65, but temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills," DePrest said.
Winds will gust to between 35 and 40 mph.
"The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds tomorrow night will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying areas," DePrest said.
Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations.
Friday should feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
