HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a concern for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said they look the be popping up by the evening hours.
"A cold front heads in our direction," Dixon said. "[It] moves into Connecticut later [Wednesday] evening after the commute, bringing with it another round of rain and potentially strong to severe storms."
The time frame appears to be between 8 p.m. and midnight.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a "slight risk" category for severe weather.
"In addition to lightning, a gusty to perhaps damaging wind will be possible," Dixon said. "Also, any additional rain, atop the already supersaturated ground will lead to a heightened concern for more flooding."
Track any activity that pops up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"The silver lining, however, is that the storms will be moving faster than the rain did [Tuesday]," Dixon said.
Before that happens, it'll be warm and humid for most of Wednesday.
"With the exception of some isolated showers, the day will feature a mostly cloudy sky, high humidity and temperatures near 80," Dixon said.
Dew point temperatures should reach the lower 70s.
"The cold front is offshore by daybreak Thursday, with partial clearing taking place by then," Dixon said.
Temperatures should dip into the 50s and the humidity should drop by Thursday morning.
Thursday, Friday and the weekend all look pleasant.
"Friday, showers will be possible in the morning followed by a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon," Dixon said. "The weekend still looks to be seasonably cool [and] storm/rain-free."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
