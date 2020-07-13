HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning was issued for part of the state on Monday afternoon.
The flash flood warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties until 7:45 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.
Keep an eye on the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app here.
"Thunderstorms that developed in advance of a cold front in northeastern CT have produced some very heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lighting," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK placed the eastern half of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category for strong to severe storms.
"For many towns, especially west of I91 and across the southern half of the state, the evening will just be warm but otherwise dry," Dixon said.
Storms are expected to fizzle out on Monday night, especially towards sunset.
In the meantime, Monday continued to be partly-sunny, hot and humid with temperatures near 90 degrees.
"Overnight, expect a clear to partly cloudy sky," Dixon said. "In towns were heavy rain was received, areas of fog could develop."
Tuesday looks to be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.
The humidity should drop off a little.
"With colder air aloft, in tandem with the daytime heating… isolated to widely scattered showers (perhaps a thunderstorm) develop during the afternoon hours," Dixon said.
High pressure will then build into the region.
"This means we can anticipate dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday," Dixon said. "Both days should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant."
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(3) comments
more over hype from WFSB
It looks to me that it is gonna near miss us.
We could use a good soaking but hype is not wet yet.
what is a tropical DOWNSTORM
