HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parts of the state could see some pop-up thunderstorms Thursday evening.
While most of the day has been quiet, there were a couple pop-up showers in parts of the state during the afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hartford county until 11 p.m.
The warning was issued for far northern Hartford county.
There could be more Thursday evening, some of which could produce torrential downpours and thunder and lightning.
When the storms arrive, they can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The storms will encounter stable air as they move across Connecticut, which will contribute to their weakening.
The stormy weather should largely be over by midnight.
Overnight lows may be in the 50s.
Friday looks dry but windy.
The sky will be partly sunny and there will be a strong northwesterly breeze.
Gusts to over 30 mph are likely.
Temps should reach the mid-70s during the day, but could dip into the 40s by Friday night.
The Memorial Day weekend continues to look good.
Saturday starts out sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Temps in the 70s can be expected.
Showers may arrive by Saturday night, but are expected to end by dawn on Sunday.
The weather warms into 80s on Sunday.
A batch of showers could move through the state Sunday night.
For Memorial Day itself, temps may range from 80 to 85 degrees under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
