HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A threat for strong-to-severe storms will continue into Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfield County until 8:30 p.m.
Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the storms could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.
"We will enjoy a quiet [Saturday] night, after any showers and thunderstorms exit early, a partly cloudy sky will develop," Cameron said.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Sunday's possible storms.
"Sunday will begin partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s," Cameron said. "Thanks to a northwesterly breeze, the humidity will begin to drop as well."
However, he also said there will still be some instability in the atmosphere.
"This instability will be great enough to produce showers and thunderstorms that will have downpours, lightning, gusty wind, and hail," Cameron said. "A few storms may approach severe limits, with gusts to 58 MPH and/or hail to 1 inch in diameter."
Monday promises to be quite pleasant.
Morning lows will be in the 50s but warm into the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
A few showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Otherwise, Tuesday should be partly-to-mostly sunny with temperatures potentially reaching to near 90 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
