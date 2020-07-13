HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for part of the state on Monday afternoon.
The alert was issued for Tolland and Windham counties until 4 p.m.
"We had some beneficial rain in northeastern Connecticut [Monday] morning and we're expecting some more showers and possibly even some thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening in other parts of the state," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "A cold front will be passing through the state from upstate New York, bringing the 'lift' to create the tall clouds necessary for rain production."
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK placed the eastern half of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category for strong to severe storms.
"The northwest and southwest corners of the state are now just under a general threat for thunderstorms while the rest of Connecticut is one step higher, in the marginal risk," Haney explained.
In the meantime, Monday continued to be partly-sunny, hot and humid with temperatures near 90 degrees.
As the front moves east and with the loss of daytime heat, the thunderstorm threat will diminish after 8 p.m.
"You can expect partly cloudy skies overnight," Haney said.
Tuesday looks to be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.
The humidity should drop off a little.
"The cool front that will have passed through [Monday] will usher in air with dew points in the lower 60s and upper 50s, which will be a noticeable improvement from the 70 degree-plus dew points we’ve had," Haney said.
While the chance of a shower or storm will be low, it is there, especially in the afternoon.
"Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs in the low 80s," Haney said. "The humidity will also be tolerable."
more over hype from WFSB
It looks to me that it is gonna near miss us.
We could use a good soaking but hype is not wet yet.
what is a tropical DOWNSTORM
