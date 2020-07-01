HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More rain and storms popped up across the state on Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for New London, Middlesex and New London counties until 3:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's the same weather the state has been experiencing since Monday.
Dixon tracked some non-severe storms early Wednesday afternoon that moved to the southeast.
"Expect heavy rain, lightning and perhaps some small hail," he said.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
"Like [Tuesday], we’ll see scattered showers/storms become numerous [Wednesday] afternoon," Dixon said. "When it’s not raining, it will be warm and muggy."
The cut off low that has been responsible for the recent unsettled and wet weather pattern continues to spin nearby, creating enough instability for those showers and storms.
The difference between Wednesday's weather and the weather of the last few days may be a few more intervals of sunshine.
As a result of that, temperatures could rise to between 75 and 80 degrees.
"[Thursday, there is just a slight chance for a pop-up/isolated storm," Dixon said. "Temps will be warmer than [Wednesday], as they should top out in the mid to upper 80s."
Friday, a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated.
The day appears to be primarily dry, but a shower or storm can't be ruled out.
"Again, there will a chance for an isolated shower or storm," Dixon said. "Highs [will be in the] low-to-mid 80s."
The Fourth of July holiday weekend still looks good, according to Dixon.
"Saturday [looks] dry, seasonably cool [and] partly to mostly sunny," Dixon said. "Sunday [looks like] sun and clouds [and] warmer."
It'll be primarily dry with just a slight chance for an isolated shower.
Temperatures may reach the 80s on both days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
