HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms are popping up across the state, preceding what could be the state's most intense heat wave of the year so far.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possible storms and expected heat.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the whole state until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Middlesex, New London, and New Haven counties until 4:30 p.m.

A flash flood watch was also put in place until 11 p.m. for the northern half of the state.

"Isolated storms are developing across the region," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be posted soon that will include some/all of Connecticut. Stay tuned! Meanwhile, flash flood watches are also being issued."

Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

A disturbance is is mixing with the remnants of what was once storm Barry.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that is the recipe for the potential for thunderstorms and torrential rain.

"The threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms continues [Wednesday night,]" Haney said. "In fact, the wet and somewhat stormy weather actually lasts through [Thursday.]"

One to 2 inches of rain is possible. Some parts of the state could see more.

Some towns have been cancelling outdoor concerts that had been scheduled for Wednesday evening, due to the weather:

Glastonbury Riverfront Summer Music Series- cancelled

Elizabeth Park Conservancy- Eight to the Bar concert cancelled

New Britain Walnut Hill Park- concert cancelled

Plymouth Baldwin Park- concert cancelled

Southington town green- concert postponed to Thursday, 7/18

On Wednesday, the humidity was noticeably higher as high pressure moved offshore and allowed a warm front to pass through the region.

"The temperature at the Classical Magnet School in the West End of Hartford at 11:30 a.m. was 91 degrees and that's only going to go higher," Haney said. "And not only that, but the dew points are in the 70s, some in the upper 70s which is oppressive."

Temps will be held near 80 degrees for Thursday.

The big-time heat comes Friday.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

"We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity," Haney said. "After morning fog burns off Friday, a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s."

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound. Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

"Over the three-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees," Haney said.

At the beaches, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

"The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms," Haney said.

